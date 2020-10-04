Self-Care has basically been the theme of 2020. We have needed to be more intentional and aware of our emotions than ever before. For married couples, however, we have also had to be mindful of our marriage-care. A happy married life doesn’t happen by coincidence; an investment is required. The following 5 easy marriage-care tips your relationship needs now will help you better understand how to be happy in your marriage.

Properly Feed Your Marriage

For our bodies to remain healthy we have to feed it the right foods. Well, in order for your marriage to remain healthy and strong, you will also have to pour into it the right ingredients. Effective communication, which includes active listening, is the best source of nourishment for your happy married life. In addition, fun, compassion, understanding, kindness, and a selfless type of love that puts your spouse’s needs before your own is also necessary. Find ways to pour good stuff into your marriage.

Escape Reality Together

Establish a marriage-care routine that allows you and your spouse some time to unwind and not worry about the pressures of the world and focus on having a happy married life. Make it an opportunity to simply breathe and decompress. Spend 5 -10 minutes escaping from reality by disconnecting from social media and turning cell phones off in order to be present with your spouse. That could also include a couple’s meditation, quiet time, and not letting your mind think about anything else other than each other.

Create a Marriage Gratitude Journal

Have you thought about what you are grateful for in your marriage? It is so important to count your blessings, with your spouse. It’s so easy to get caught up in the negative that you forget about all the beauty that surrounds you. Count all the joy you get to experience with your spouse. Together, take some time to create a journal, capture your happy couple memories, and plan for the new memories you will make in your happy married life.

Affirm Your Spouse and Your Marriage

How often do you thank your spouse for the small things? When was the last time you said something great about your marriage? If it has been a while, it is okay; you can start today. Look for something, that you might take for granted that your spouse does for you, and share how much you appreciate it and why. It feels good to know that you are valued in your marriage and that what you do for your partner matters. Also, speak positively about your marriage as often as possible. Praise the years you have been together, the tough times you have overcome together, and the home you have built, together.

Say “No” to Things That Don’t Serve Your Marriage

That includes people’s judgment and things that cause unnecessary stress to your relationship. Your marriage is your priority, and it won’t be to anyone else. So, others will push their own agenda on you and cause strife in your marriage. You and your spouse have to own the power you have over protecting your marriage. “No.” is a complete sentence and requires no explanation. Guard your marriage with everything you have, and that will sometimes mean telling others “No.”

In addition to the needed self-care, we too have to prioritize marriage-care. Your marriage needs you more than ever right now. It’s important to have ideas in place for how you and your spouse will take care of this most important relationship.

BMWK, which marriage-care tips are you and your spouse applying to your relationship?